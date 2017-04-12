Join Chick-fil-A and 100.7 Star on Saturday, May 13 from 6:30p to 9:30p for Hero Night: Celebrating Moms, our Everyday Heroes at the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh.

Walk the red carpet fit for every hero! Make sure to visit the art studio where you can design action hero kid capes, decorate your action hero mask and leave your mark on the Thank You tree.

There will be commemorative photos, balloon art designs, face painting, hair braiding, mighty snacks from Chick-fil-A and more!

It’s an event all crime-fighting kids and their grown up won’t want to miss!

All proceeds benefit A Glimmer of Hope Foundation: A Pittsburgh based breast cancer foundation.

