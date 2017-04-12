Hero Night: Celebrating Moms, our Everyday Heroes

April 12, 2017 5:46 PM
Filed Under: Chick-fil-A, Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, Glimmer of Hope Foundation, Moms

Join Chick-fil-A and 100.7 Star on Saturday, May 13 from 6:30p to 9:30p for Hero Night: Celebrating Moms, our Everyday Heroes at the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh.

Walk the red carpet fit for every hero! Make sure to visit the art studio where you can design action hero kid capes, decorate your action hero mask and leave your mark on the Thank You tree.

There will be commemorative photos, balloon art designs, face painting, hair braiding, mighty snacks from Chick-fil-A and more!

It’s an event all crime-fighting kids and their grown up won’t want to miss!

All proceeds benefit A Glimmer of Hope Foundation: A Pittsburgh based breast cancer foundation.

Click here to purchase your tickets.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 Star

100+ Things to Do
2nd Chance PromJoin us out on the water for the best flashback river cruise Pittsburgh has ever seen.
Download Now

Listen Live