Teen Uses Spotify Playlist To Break Up With Guy

By Jackson Dodd

Why not break up using a Spotify playlist?

That’s exactly what Kirsten Titus, 19, did. She had been on a few dates with 20-year-old Wyatt Hall, but it turns out that Titus was interested in someone else.

Finding themselves quickly approaching the friend zone, Titus, according to Buzzfeed, was looking for a way to end things and created a playlist that spelled out her intentions.

Titus’ little sister was the one who ultimately tweeted the breakup playlist and it quickly went viral.

So my sister has gone on a couple of dates with a guy named Wyatt but she likes someone else so she made him a Spotify playlist and… pic.twitter.com/kJmgrUBwqb — Erika (@errikkxa) April 4, 2017

Using a variety of genres of music, the playlist reads, “Do You” (Miguel), “Still” (Emile Ford & The Checkmates), “Want To” (Sugarland), “Kiss Me” (Ed Sheeran), “Because” (Evan Rachel Wood, Jim Sturgess, Joe Anderson, Dana Fuchs, Martin Luther and T.V. Carpio) “I Am” (James Arthur), “Kinda Lovin” (Trey Songz), “Someone Else” (Laney), “But” (K. Cero), “We Can Still Be Friends” (Anthony Watson).

While Hall tells Buzzfeed that he didn’t understand that playlist message right away, he added, “I thought it was kind of funny honestly.”

And not to be outdone, Hall responded with his own one-song playlist.