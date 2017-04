By Jackson Dodd

A new app makes naming your baby so much easier.

Babyname helps simplify the task by letting users swipe through potential names, their meanings, and origins.

The app works in a similar fashion to dating app Tinder; if you like a name, a right swipe saves it to a list, while a swipe to the left removes it from consideration.

Available for both Android and iOS, Babyname is designed to work with both parents contributing to “yes” and “no”, creating a list of matches that both like.