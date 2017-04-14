YouTube Has A New Dark Mode: Here’s How To Get It

CBS Local — YouTube hasn’t formally announced anything yet, but it appears they’ve tailored a new feature for the night owls, or the users who fall into the rabbit hole of related videos: a dark mode.

This dark mode, discovered by Reddit user _paul-, shifts the typical white background layout to black. Optimal for night viewing, or just another way to keep things fresh. This is what it looks like.

Photo Credit: Reddit user _paul-



Here’s how to activate it on your screen. If you have the most recent download of Google Chrome, hit control + shift + I (Windows) or option + command + I (Mac). Then hit “console”.

Once there, paste this text: document.cookie=”VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE=fPQ4jCL6EiE”

The final steps are to close that developer window, refresh the browser then you’ll have a toggle switch for dark mode in the main settings on the top right.

Looks pretty rad. What do you think?