Well, we all know by now that April the Giraffe had her baby April 15th. A healthy baby boy giraffe. Well, you can now help name him!

They will take votes until April 25th. What do you think they should name him?

Since her pregnancy was so public and her labor and delivery watched by thousands, why wouldn’t they have us help name the baby!

The cameras are supposedly being taken down on April 21st! Sniff Sniff!

Vote for a name here.