The ‘Unicorn Frappucino’ Is The Prettiest Drink You’ve Ever Seen

THIS LOOKS AMAZZZZZING!!

Starting tomorrow, April 19th and going until the 23rd- Starbucks will add the ‘Unicorn Frappucino’ to their secret menu.

What’s in it you ask? MAGIC– well, kinda.

It starts off with a cream Frappucino with some mango syrup- then some pink sweet powder and blue sour powder are added- and finished off with some whipped cream and more of said powder.

BADA BING BADA BOOM! This will be the prettiest drink your favorite barista ever serves you, I can guarantee that.

Thanks for the addition Starbucks, lord knows you need MORE of my money *said no one ever*.