Bruno Mars Drops ‘That’s What I Like’ Remixes Featuring Gucci Mane, PARTYNEXTDOOR & Others

By Hayden Wright

Bruno Mars’ indefatigable party-for-two track “That’s What I Like” got three star-studded remixes overnight featuring Gucci Mane, PARTYNEXTDOOR and BLVK JVCK. Who knew strawberry champagne came in so many flavors? Mane and PARTYNEXTDOOR bring this own sensibility to Mars’ upbeat backdrop, and BLVK JVCK raises the stakes

The first two remixes are like speed-dating. PARTYNEXTDOOR suggests “Jump in the Cadillac, girl, let’s put some miles on it.” Alternatively, Gucci has international travel in mind.

“Wanna fly you out the country/ To show you how I’m stuntin’ (ya) ‘Cause you got what I’m wanting/ And I got all this money.”

The new BLVK JVCK remix ups the ante of the original record with soaring synths and deeper basslines. Listen to the new remixes here: