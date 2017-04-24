eat. drink. SUMMER 2017

April 24, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: eat. drink. SUMMER

Tempt your taste buds this summer with eat.drink.SUMMER Friday, August, 18 at the Lodge at North Park from 6-9PM!

Savor the Summer and grab a taste of delicious bites, delightful drinks and cool treats from around the region. Sip and Savor throughout the evening and enjoy a night out with friends and friends!

Your ticket for admission will allow you to enjoy multiple samples of food and drink from area establishments along with live entertainment.

Tickets are $30 (plus fees). Must be 21+. Click here to buy tickets.

