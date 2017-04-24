The Pittsburgh Ice Cream Trail Is The Only Trail You Will Want To Complete

I got really excited when I stumbled across possibly the only trail I’ll ever complete.

The Pittsburgh Ice Cream Trail!

YESSS!

Everywhere from Klavon’s in the Strip, to Page’s Dairy Mart in the Southside. These are by far the best!

Except they left off my personal favorite, Antney’s in Greentree!

Here you go! Now it’s complete!

Add this one on the trail!

I was there when Antney’s first opened and they even gave me my own ice cream “Elista’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip”

The secret ingredient? Potato chips! Let me know how you like it!