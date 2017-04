THIS IS HAPPENING!!!!

We're going back to where it all began. Don't miss @MiloVentimiglia and @TheMandyMoore as they visit the Pittsburgh @Steelers this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/8POgJ52mvn — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) April 24, 2017

This is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore are coming to Pittsburgh on Saturday to announce the Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks, a Q&A, and to shoot some promo videos.

Yes we get to see them!

All fans can come see them at the 2017 Steelers Fan Blitz THIS Saturday, April 29 from 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Heinz Field.

Get your tickets here!

Even Mandy can’t wait…

Girl we can’t either!

P.S. Milo you can’t wear your Terrible Towel 😉

See you at Fan Blitz! #HereWeGo!!!