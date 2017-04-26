The ‘Dragon Frappucino’ Is Here & It looks AMAZING

April 26, 2017

Kinda like the Unicorn frappucino but WAY better…

The Dragon frappucino is an unofficial drink that Starbucks has not released or promoted but it still looks amazing.

It all started after one Starbucks location ran out of the ingredients to properly make the Unicorn frap, so they improvised!

The Dragon frap is essentially a green tea frappucino with berry added for the pink swirl effect.

And the best part? This one ACTUALLY has CAFFEINE…something the Unicorn drink didn’t.

You can grab a Dragon frap at Starbuck’s today! It’s on their secret menu- enjoy!

