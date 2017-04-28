Hall & Oates Reflect on 4 Decades of Making Music

By Abby Hassler

In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Daryl Hall and John Oates reminisced about their expansive and impactful music careers, which spans four decades and produced some of the biggest hits of the 1970s and 1980s.

Hall and Oates talked about how they met as students at Temple University in the ’70s and never thought they would go on to sell more than 80 million records worldwide or create classic hits, such as “Maneater” and “She’s Gone.”

“Did I think I’d be working with John and we’d be sitting side by side all these years later? No, I didn’t – didn’t even occur to me, you know,” Hall revealed. “Our job is the job that everyone dreams of. Play guitars, play instruments, sing, write music – make records. That’s, you know, it’s the dream job. Why would you want to quit?”

During the interview, the two musicians spoke about their unique relationship, what they think about some of their more influential songs and what fame means to them.

“We are now bigger than we ever were in our entire careers,” Oates explained. “If someone would have told me in the early ‘70s that flash forward to 2017, that we’d be doing – playing giant stadiums and things like that, it’s crazy. But you know what? The music has endured. The songs that we’ve written have stood the test of time.”

The full interview airs Sunday, April 30th at 9 am ET on CBS.