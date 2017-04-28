Halsey’s ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom’ Features Quavo, Lauren Jauregui

April 28, 2017 1:17 PM
Filed Under: Halsey

By Radio.com Staff

Halsey has revealed the tracklisting for her highly anticipated new album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, which will be released on June 2.

Related: Halsey Changes Gears with New Dance-Influenced Album

The album features Fith Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui on a track called “Strangers,” Cashmere Cat on “Hopeless,” and Quavo from Migos on a song titled “Lie.”

Check out the full tracklisting for Hopeless Fountain Kingdom below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 100.7 Star

eat. drink. SUMMERTempt your taste buds this summer with eat.drink.SUMMER Friday, August, 18 at the Lodge at North Park from 6-9PM!
100+ Things to Do
Download Now

Listen Live