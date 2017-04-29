Rostraver Ice Gardens Wins Kraft Hockeyville Contest

April 29, 2017 4:40 PM By Katie Zak
YOU GUYS, WE DID IT!!

The votes are in and the grand prize winner of the 2017 Kraft Hockeyville contest is the Rostraver Ice Gardens in Belle Vernon, PA!

The Ice Gardens will receive $150,000 in arena upgrades and the chance to host an NHL pre-season game before the start of the 2017-2018 regular season.

We don’t know just yet who the Penguins’ opponent will be in that pre-season game, but we do have a date:

Shout out to everyone who voted and brought Kraft Hockeyville back to Western Pennsylvania!!

