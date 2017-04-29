Rostraver Ice Gardens Wins Kraft Hockeyville Contest

YOU GUYS, WE DID IT!!

The votes are in and the grand prize winner of the 2017 Kraft Hockeyville contest is the Rostraver Ice Gardens in Belle Vernon, PA!

Congratulations to the winner of @HockeyvilleUSA 2017, The Rostraver Ice Gardens in Belle Vernon, PA! https://t.co/DMyhskM3za pic.twitter.com/W08PH8MgMz — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 29, 2017

The Ice Gardens will receive $150,000 in arena upgrades and the chance to host an NHL pre-season game before the start of the 2017-2018 regular season.

We don’t know just yet who the Penguins’ opponent will be in that pre-season game, but we do have a date:

We'll see you for preseason hockey on Sept. 24 in Belle Vernon, PA! More on #HockeyvilleUSA: https://t.co/xCpfLznmYN pic.twitter.com/svSOxKQv9N — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 29, 2017

Shout out to everyone who voted and brought Kraft Hockeyville back to Western Pennsylvania!!