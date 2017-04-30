Woman’s Ex Still Sends Their Dog A Birthday Card Despite Divorce

April 30, 2017 4:52 PM By Jade Hilliard
Filed Under: Apollo, Hernandez, Modern Love, Twitter, viral

Animal lovers… our pets hold near and dear to our hearts. There’s no denying that. They’re our furry little children, am I right?!

My 12 year old cat, Oreo, is EVERYTHING to me. My boyfriend and I live together so he jokes that if we were to split up, he’s taking the cat. Which is funny because we didn’t adopt Oreo together. I got him from a friend when I was 11 years old… nice try though Jason 😉

For this couple, however, that’s not exactly the case.

Rebecca and Frankie Hernandez unfortunately split in 2015. No children were effected thankfully, but their puppy child was. Apollo, a stunning pit-bull mix, was adopted by Rebecca and Frankie in 2012 when they first got married.

The split influenced Rebecca to move back to her hometown Mercedes, leaving Frankie in Houston, Texas. The couple then had to decide who was going to take Apollo. Mom was lucky enough to win that battle.

But Frankie didn’t let the divorce and distance get in his way from showing his pup some love.

Frankie has sent Apollo a card and gift on his birthday for the past two years, and the internet is freaking out over it.

A PetCo gift card, a cute picture of a puppy dressed as a pirate, and an EXTREMEMLY well thought-out card. I’m speechless. Go big or go home, Frankie!

card Womans Ex Still Sends Their Dog A Birthday Card Despite Divorce

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter / @BeckzLove)

inside card Womans Ex Still Sends Their Dog A Birthday Card Despite Divorce

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter / @BeckzLove)

Rebecca told The Huffington Post, “We both love Apollo. He is our child. It sounds silly to people who aren’t animal lovers, but to us he is family. Our family.”

The internet started begging for this couple to get back together.

After Rebecca’s post went viral, it gave her the opportunity to have a nice, long phone call with Frankie.

“We haven’t spoken this much in a long time,” Rebecca told The Huffington Post. “It’s just weird how this is bringing us closer again.”

And guess what?! Twitter worked it’s magic and THEY’RE BACK TOGETHER!!

Twitter LITERALLY mended a marriage. The bonding between her post going viral and their dog child actually worked. Congrats, Rebecca and Frankie! This is a modern love story at it’s finest, folks.

– Jade

