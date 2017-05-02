Here Are All The Looks From The Met Gala 2017

Take a look at ALL the styles and dresses from the Met Gala 2017 right here.

I was watching the Pens and Pirates game, but thanks to social media I was keeping up with all the dresses.

My favorites were Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez and Selena Gomez and The Wknd. Rihanna was the most talked about with her frills and I was NOT a fan of Katy Perry’s red look that mimicked Lady Gaga’s one outfit years ago.

I also couldn’t believe that Jaden Smith actually brought his hair on the red carpet and carried it. Yep.

I was not a fan of Madonna’s outfit.

I did like Kendall Jenner’s outfit, Kate Hudson, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Halle Berry and Jessica Biel. But, I know nada about fashion!

HA!

Many people were surprised at how low key Kim Kardashian West’s outfit was.