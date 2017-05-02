Here Are All The Looks From The Met Gala 2017

May 2, 2017 6:25 AM By Melanie Taylor
Filed Under: 100.7, 100.7 Star, Bubba, Bubba Show, Melanie Taylor, met gala, Met Gala 2017

Take a look at ALL the styles and dresses from the Met Gala 2017 right here.

I was watching the Pens and Pirates game, but thanks to social media I was keeping up with all the dresses.

My favorites were Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez and Selena Gomez and The Wknd.  Rihanna was the most talked about with her frills and I was NOT a fan of Katy Perry’s red look that mimicked Lady Gaga’s one outfit years ago.

I also couldn’t believe that Jaden Smith actually brought his hair on the red carpet and carried it.  Yep.

I was not a fan of Madonna’s outfit.

I did like Kendall Jenner’s outfit, Kate Hudson, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas,  Halle Berry and Jessica Biel.  But, I know nada about fashion!

HA!

Many people were surprised at how low key Kim Kardashian West’s outfit was.

 

More from Melanie Taylor
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 Star

eat. drink. SUMMERTempt your taste buds this summer with eat.drink.SUMMER Friday, August, 18 at the Lodge at North Park from 6-9PM!
100+ Things to Do
Download Now

Listen Live