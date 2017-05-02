Janet Jackson Announces Pittsburgh Concert

Janet Jackson has announced a new world tour. Her “State of the World Tour” kicks off in September in Louisiana and comes to Pittsburgh on Wednesday, November 29th at PPG Paints Arena.

Jackson's "State of the World Tour" comes after previously rescheduling dates and ultimately canceling remaining dates on the second leg of her "Unbreakable Tour" of 2016 to start a family.

This new tour is a mix of canceled events from the previous tour and new dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5th at 10am. Tickets for previous “Unbreakable” tour concerts that have been rescheduled will be honored for this tour.

In a release, “State of the World Tour” is described as “a continuation of the Unbreakable tour and will include fan favorites from her chart-topping ‘Unbreakable’ album, an array of her socially conscious music she’s released throughout her career, and other smash hits and soon-to-be released new tracks with a state of the art live production!”

THE STATE OF THE WORLD TOUR:

**Denotes a New Event

9/7 – Lafayette, LA – Cajundome**

9/9 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

9/10 – Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center

9/13 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

9/14 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

9/16 – Little Rock, AR – Verizon Arena

9/17 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

9/19 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

9/21 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena**

9/23 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

9/24 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center**

9/26 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena**

9/27 – Seattle, WA – Key Arena

9/29 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

10/1 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino**

10/3 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center**

10/5 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

10/7 – San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center**

10/8 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

10/14 – Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center**

10/16 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

10/17 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center Arena

10/19 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

10/21 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

10/22 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Bradley Center

10/25 – Moline, IL – iWireless Center

10/26 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

10/28 – Toledo, OH – The Huntington Center

10/29 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena**

11/1 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena**

11/2 – Toronto, ON Air – Canada Centre**

11/4 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center**

11/5 – Boston, MA TD – Garden

11/7 – Providence, RI – Dunkin Donuts Center

11/8 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

11/10 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall

11/11 – Bethlehem, PA – Sands Bethlehem Events Center

11/13 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

11/15 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

11/16 – Washington, DC – Verizon Center

11/18 – Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena

11/19 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

11/26 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

11/28 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

11/29 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

12/1 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

12/3 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena

12/4 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena**

12/6 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum**

12/7 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena**

12/9 – Birmingham, Al – The BJCC

12/11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – BB&T Center

12/12 – Jacksonville, FL – Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

12/14 – Norfolk, VA Norfolk – Scope Arena

12/16 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

12/17 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena