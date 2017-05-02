Janet Jackson Announces Pittsburgh Concert

Janet Jackson has announced a new world tour. Her “State of the World Tour” kicks off in September in Louisiana and comes to Pittsburgh on Wednesday, November 29th at PPG Paints Arena.
Jackson's "State of the World Tour" comes after previously rescheduling dates and ultimately canceling remaining dates on the second leg of her "Unbreakable Tour" of 2016 to start a family.
This new tour is a mix of canceled events from the previous tour and new dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5th at 10am. Tickets for previous “Unbreakable” tour concerts that have been rescheduled will be honored for this tour.
In a release, “State of the World Tour” is described as “a continuation of the Unbreakable tour and will include fan favorites from her chart-topping ‘Unbreakable’ album, an array of her socially conscious music she’s released throughout her career, and other smash hits and soon-to-be released new tracks with a state of the art live production!”
THE STATE OF THE WORLD TOUR:
**Denotes a New Event
9/7 – Lafayette, LA – Cajundome**
9/9 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
9/10 – Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center
9/13 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
9/14 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
9/16 – Little Rock, AR – Verizon Arena
9/17 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
9/19 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
9/21 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena**
9/23 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
9/24 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center**
9/26 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena**
9/27 – Seattle, WA – Key Arena
9/29 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
10/1 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino**
10/3 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center**
10/5 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
10/7 – San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center**
10/8 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
10/14 – Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center**
10/16 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
10/17 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center Arena
10/19 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
10/21 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
10/22 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Bradley Center
10/25 – Moline, IL – iWireless Center
10/26 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena
10/28 – Toledo, OH – The Huntington Center
10/29 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena**
11/1 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena**
11/2 – Toronto, ON Air – Canada Centre**
11/4 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center**
11/5 – Boston, MA TD – Garden
11/7 – Providence, RI – Dunkin Donuts Center
11/8 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena
11/10 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall
11/11 – Bethlehem, PA – Sands Bethlehem Events Center
11/13 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
11/15 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
11/16 – Washington, DC – Verizon Center
11/18 – Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena
11/19 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
11/26 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse
11/28 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
11/29 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
12/1 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
12/3 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena
12/4 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena**
12/6 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum**
12/7 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena**
12/9 – Birmingham, Al – The BJCC
12/11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – BB&T Center
12/12 – Jacksonville, FL – Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
12/14 – Norfolk, VA Norfolk – Scope Arena
12/16 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
12/17 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena