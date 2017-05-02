Pittsburgh Makes ‘Best Cities To Visit Before 30’ List

May 2, 2017 12:29 PM By Elista
Filed Under: Best Cities To Visit Before 30, Elista, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Makes "Best Cities To Visit Before 30" List, Unforgettable Cities to Visit Before You Turn 30

I’m happy to see Pittsburgh on a positive list this week after topping the “Worst Drivers In America” list.

Although the first thing that stuck out on this listed under Pittsburgh was “Prime for making bad decisions”. Not too far off.

Pittsburgh was ranked as one of Thrillist’s “15 Unforgettable Cities To Visit Before You Turn 30

Being under 30 I agree Pittsburgh is by far one of the best places to be!

There are plenty of other places to try besides the spots listed under this list, but if you need a Pittsburgh Date Idea check these out!

Pittsburgh is definitely a drinking town with a football and hockey problem!

More from Elista
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 Star

eat. drink. SUMMERTempt your taste buds this summer with eat.drink.SUMMER Friday, August, 18 at the Lodge at North Park from 6-9PM!
100+ Things to Do
Download Now

Listen Live