Pittsburgh Makes ‘Best Cities To Visit Before 30’ List

I’m happy to see Pittsburgh on a positive list this week after topping the “Worst Drivers In America” list.

Although the first thing that stuck out on this listed under Pittsburgh was “Prime for making bad decisions”. Not too far off.

Pittsburgh was ranked as one of Thrillist’s “15 Unforgettable Cities To Visit Before You Turn 30”

Being under 30 I agree Pittsburgh is by far one of the best places to be!

There are plenty of other places to try besides the spots listed under this list, but if you need a Pittsburgh Date Idea check these out!

Pittsburgh is definitely a drinking town with a football and hockey problem!