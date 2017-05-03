Halsey Announces ‘hopeless fountain kingdom’ Tour, Pittsburgh Concert

Halsey will headline a fall North American tour in support of her upcoming album, “hopeless fountain kingdom.” which will be released on June 2nd.
The tour begins in late September and comes to Pittsburgh on October 10th at PPG Paints Arena with special guests PartyNextDoor and Charli XCX.
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12th.
“hopeless fountain kingdom” will be released on June 2nd. In additon to the tour, Halsey has also released the track listing for her new album (see below).
TOUR DATES:
9/29 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
10/3 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
10/4 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
10/6 Boston, MA TD Garden
10/7 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
10/9 Washington, D.C. Verizon Center
10/10 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
10/13 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
10/14 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
10/17 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
10/19 Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Center
10/21 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center
10/22 Orlando, FL Amway Center
10/25 Houston, TX Toyota Center
10/26 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
10/27 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center
10/29 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
10/31 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
11/3 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
11/4 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
11/5 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
11/7 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
11/10 Seattle, WA Key Arena
11/11 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
11/14 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
11/15 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
11/18 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
11/19 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
11/21 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
11/22 Cleveland, OH Wolstein Center
TRACK LISTING:
Standard:
1) The Prologue
2) 100 Letters
3) Eyes Closed
4) Alone
5) Now Or Never
6) Sorry
7) Good Mourning
8) Lie (feat. Quavo)
9) Walls Could Talk
10) Bad At Love
11) Strangers (feat. Lauren Jauregui)
12) Devil In Me
13) Hopeless (feat. Cashmere Cat)
Deluxe:
1. The Prologue
2. 100 Letters
3. Eyes Closed
4. Heaven In Hiding*
5. Alone
6. Now Or Never
7. Sorry
8. Good Mourning
9. Lie (feat. Quavo)
10. Walls Could Talk
11. Bad At Love
12. Don’t Play*
13. Strangers (feat. Lauren Jauregui)
14. Angel On Fire*
15. Devil In Me
16. Hopeless (feat. Cashmere Cat)