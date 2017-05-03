Halsey Announces ‘hopeless fountain kingdom’ Tour, Pittsburgh Concert

Halsey will headline a fall North American tour in support of her upcoming album, “hopeless fountain kingdom.” which will be released on June 2nd.

The tour begins in late September and comes to Pittsburgh on October 10th at PPG Paints Arena with special guests PartyNextDoor and Charli XCX.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12th.

“hopeless fountain kingdom” will be released on June 2nd. In additon to the tour, Halsey has also released the track listing for her new album (see below).

TOUR DATES:

9/29 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

10/3 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

10/4 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

10/6 Boston, MA TD Garden

10/7 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

10/9 Washington, D.C. Verizon Center

10/10 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

10/13 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

10/14 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

10/17 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

10/19 Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Center

10/21 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center

10/22 Orlando, FL Amway Center

10/25 Houston, TX Toyota Center

10/26 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

10/27 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

10/29 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

10/31 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

11/3 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

11/4 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

11/5 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

11/7 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

11/10 Seattle, WA Key Arena

11/11 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

11/14 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

11/15 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

11/18 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

11/19 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

11/21 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

11/22 Cleveland, OH Wolstein Center

TRACK LISTING:

Standard:

1) The Prologue

2) 100 Letters

3) Eyes Closed

4) Alone

5) Now Or Never

6) Sorry

7) Good Mourning

8) Lie (feat. Quavo)

9) Walls Could Talk

10) Bad At Love

11) Strangers (feat. Lauren Jauregui)

12) Devil In Me

13) Hopeless (feat. Cashmere Cat)

Deluxe:

1. The Prologue

2. 100 Letters

3. Eyes Closed

4. Heaven In Hiding*

5. Alone

6. Now Or Never

7. Sorry

8. Good Mourning

9. Lie (feat. Quavo)

10. Walls Could Talk

11. Bad At Love

12. Don’t Play*

13. Strangers (feat. Lauren Jauregui)

14. Angel On Fire*

15. Devil In Me

16. Hopeless (feat. Cashmere Cat)