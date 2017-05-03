Motorcycle Club Comes To Protect 7-Year Old Bullied Girl (VIDEO)

BESTILL MY HEART. My faith in humanity has been restored!

When 7-year old Ashley was being bullied by an 11-year old boy and beat up on her way home from school, some neighbors stepped in to help (and protect).

Her mom started a Facebook page called ‘Justice For Ashley’ and a local motorcycle club decided to come over and introduce an intimidation factor. I think it may be have worked.

In the clip above, the bully’s mom denies all allegations. I’m going to go out on a limb here and say she’s a little clueless.

Well done, gentleman! And Ashley, your squad is much scarier than his. I promise you that.