Motorcycle Club Comes To Protect 7-Year Old Bullied Girl (VIDEO)

May 3, 2017 12:56 PM By Kelly

BESTILL MY HEART. My faith in humanity has been restored!

When 7-year old Ashley was being bullied by an 11-year old boy and beat up on her way home from school, some neighbors stepped in to help (and protect).

Her mom started a Facebook page called ‘Justice For Ashley’ and a local motorcycle club decided to come over and introduce an intimidation factor. I think it may be have worked.

In the clip above, the bully’s mom denies all allegations. I’m going to go out on a limb here and say she’s a little clueless.

Well done, gentleman! And Ashley, your squad is much scarier than his. I promise you that.

More from Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 Star

eat. drink. SUMMERTempt your taste buds this summer with eat.drink.SUMMER Friday, August, 18 at the Lodge at North Park from 6-9PM!
100+ Things to Do
Download Now

Listen Live