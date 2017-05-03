Nick Cannon’s Childhood Friend Killed in San Diego Shooting

By Robyn Collins

Nick Cannon’s childhood friend, Monique Clark, was killed in a mass shooting in La Jolla on Sunday (April 30).

The shooter, Peter Selis, took aim at a random group of people because he was distraught over a recent breakup. Clark was the only fatality. Seven others were injured, reports the San Diego Tribune.

The mother of three had only been at the party for 20 minutes before she was shot.

Cannon posted a childhood photo with the victim and shared his pain, “My heart hurts with great sadness tonight, I just learned that the one life lost in the senseless and tragic mass shooting in San Diego was my childhood friend, who was more like family, Miss Monique Clark. Such a beautiful spirit with an infectious smile.”

He went on, saying he had “nothing but wonderful memories of” Clark who he called an “angel.”

“Tears can’t express the pain and shock,” he continued. “A mother of three, a sister, a daughter, a cousin, a friend and a Queen… Rest in Paradise.”

Officers arrived at the complex as Selis appeared to be reloading his weapon. He was shot and killed after pointing his gun at police.

“These victims were just in his vicinity when he committed this terrible tragedy,” San Diego police Chief Shelley Zimmerman told the media. “What started as a celebration of a friend’s birthday party turned into a tragedy of just epic proportion for all those in attendance.”

Selis, apparently walked into a 50th birthday party at the La Jolla Crossroads complex at around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Party-goers assumed he had been invited when he made himself at home on a chair by the pool, before pulling a gun out of his waistband and shooting the party host twice in the torso.

He called his ex-girlfriend after shooting two people and hung up after two more shots were heard. “Selis stayed on the phone talking to his ex-girlfriend as he continued to fire his weapon,” Zimmerman explained. “It is apparent that Selis wanted his ex-girlfriend to listen in as he carried out his rampage.”

The other shooting victims are expected to make full recoveries.