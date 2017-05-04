Watch Star Wars Characters Sing Smash Mouth’s ‘All Star’

By Hayden Wright

Smash Mouth parodies are so ubiquitous that it’s no surprise they exist in a galaxy far, far away. In celebration of Star Wars Day (“May the Fourth be with you!”) Jimmy Fallon’s team at The Tonight Show compiled a montage of Star Wars characters reciting the lyrics to “All Star,” the ode to overconfidence our culture can’t quit.

In the video, scenes from the franchise’s 40-year history are spliced together to recreate the poetry of Smash Mouth: “Somebody once told me the world is gonna roll me; I ain’t the sharpest tool in the shed.” Your brain gets smart but your head really, really does get dumb. Princess Leia, Yoda, Jabba the Hut, Han Solo and more know that only shooting stars break the mold.

Watch the video here: