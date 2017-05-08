’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 Teaser Trailer (VIDEO)

May 8, 2017 1:11 PM By Kelly

I HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS.

Netflix announced yesterday that their series ’13 Reasons Why’ would be getting a season 2 and I’m pretty sure the internet blew up for a second…

I had friends texting me “what could it even be about?” “is there any more to the story?” and all I’m going to say is YES! There are so many loose ends, I am SO excited for a season 2.

I’m not going to lie, the first season rocked me to my core. I know there has been a lot of conversation about it and if it’s exactly what we need on TV as a society…we shall see what season 2 serves up.

Will you watch Season 2?

