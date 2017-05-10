NSFW Orange Is The New Black New Trailer For Season 5

I don’t want to rush the next few months! I mean life moves too fast to begin with. But, on June 9th Season 5 of Orange Is The Black is out on Netflix!

Let the binge watching begin for me! I have issues. I know. It is good to watch other peoples issues! HA! I just finished Breaking Bad, 13 Reasons Why, Top Of The Lake, Doctor Foster and now I’m on Shameless. I do have a life and kids and I am busy, but somehow someway I find 45 minutes to an hour before bed (sometimes I fall asleep and have to rewatch it) to watch!

Hoping I can get OITNB Season 5 done in no time!

Here is the new trailer for it! Watch it here!