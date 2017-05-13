WATCH: Will Ferrell Delivers Commencement Speech at Alma Mater USC

Will Ferrell offered many words of wisdom and even more jokes during his commencement speech at USC. May 13, 2017 2:41 PM By Katie Zak
It’s that time of year again when our Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter feeds are full of photos of college graduates in their caps and gowns, ready to take on the world.

It is not uncommon for major universities to invite major celebrities or notable public figures to speak at their commencement ceremonies and USC was no exception.

This year, the school invited comedian and actor Will Ferrell, one of its most successful alumni, to speak and, as you would expect, it was hysterical:

While Ferrell brought the humor, he also had some very serious and touching words for the Class of 2017, admitting it’s okay to be scared and unsure about the future. He wrapped up his speech with a pretty impressive Whitney Houston cover.

USC also presented Ferrell with an honorary doctorate degree from the school.

