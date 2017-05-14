Happy Mother’s Day to New Mom, Christian Serratos!

May 14, 2017 4:37 PM By Jade Hilliard
Filed Under: baby boy, Christian Serratos, Mother's Day, Rosita, The Walking Dead

I am a HUGE fan of The Walking Dead, so I am beyond excited for Christian Serratos!

Christian, who plays Rosita on the AMC zombie apocalyptic thriller, made a very special announcement for her fans this Sunday on Mother’s Day.

She’s now a mom!!

About two months ago, her rep confirmed that the 26-year-old actress was indeed pregnant with her first child. The happy father is her current boyfriend and New Politics singer, David Boyd, according to E News.

Christian has been kind of cryptic about the pregnancy and now birth of her baby boy, but honestly, what more info do we need? This beautiful picture speaks for itself!

Happy Mothers Day from little W and me! 💜

A post shared by Christian Serratos (@kishserratos) on

Congrats, Momma Christian, and Happy First Mother’s Day!

