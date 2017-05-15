A Young Prince William Called His Grandma The Queen ‘Gary’

May 15, 2017 12:09 PM By Elista
Mother’s Day should be celebrated everyday, but I hope you had an amazing one!

We were talking about the names we call our Mothers, the NICE ones, today on the E-List, and I was reminded of this story I came across last month from Business Insider, that I still can’t stop laughing at.

Apparently when Prince William was growing up in the Buckingham Palace, he couldn’t pronounce Grandma, so he called her (Queen Elizabeth II) what he could get out… Gary!

Could you imagine a little Prince William running around yelling, “Gary!” ?

When visitors came to the Castle, they would hear him calling out for “Gary!”, and would ask, “Who Is Gary?”. Queen Elizabeth II would respond, “I’m Gary!”

What do you call your Mom?

