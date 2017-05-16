Jay Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation Sends Kids to College

By Hayden Wright

Jay Z’s namesake Shawn Carter Foundation is partnering with eBay to help underprivileged youth pursue college degrees. Jay’s mom Gloria Carter, who co-founded the foundation, helped orchestrate the charity auctions initiative which sends 100 percent of proceeds to the organization’s education programs and scholarship fund.

The campaign lasts 10 days and includes “unique experiences” and memorabilia from stars like Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato. Participants can bid on a VIP lounge party at Jay’s 40/40 Club, Made in America VIP Passes, and opportunities to meet sports stars.

“Our goal is to touch as many people as we possibly can,” Jay-Z told Billboard. “There are so many young people — a lot of whom are first-generation students — that have the desire to attend college but don’t have the funds. My mother and father taught us to pay it forward and give to the community. That was my inspiration for the foundation. It makes me feel so blessed to be put in a situation where I can help the next generation.”

Fans who simply donate (without bidding or making a purchase) enter to win a VIP day at Jay’s Roc Nation headquarters. That entails an all-expenses-paid trip to NYC, a listening session with the company’s marketing and A&R teams, a photo shoot on the famous gold couch and dinner for two at the 40/40 Club.

Funds help students cover tuition costs, meal plans, academic materials and even college tours.

The campaign is currently live and will run until May 24 at 4 p.m. PT at eBay.com/SCF.