The Thrival Innovation + Music Festival is returning to the Carrie Furnaces in Swissvale, September 29th-30th.

The lineup for this year’s festival includes Wiz Khalifa, Logic, Two Door Cinema Club,Kyle, Kiiara, Missio, HARTS, Circa Waves, The Weshly Arms, Steve James, Michigander, The Garment District, Byron Nash, and JRod.

Two-day festival passes go on sale Friday, May 19th at 10AM. Click here to buy tickets.