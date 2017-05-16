Win Thrival Festival Tickets

May 16, 2017 7:33 AM
100.7 Star welcomes the Thrival Innovation + Music Festival Festival to the Carrie Furnaces in Swissvale, September 29th-30th.

The lineup for this year’s festival includes Wiz Khalifa, Logic, Two Door Cinema Club,Kyle, Kiiara, Missio, HARTS, Circa Waves, The Weshly Arms, Steve James, Michigander, The Garment District, Byron Nash, and JRod.

Listen this week for your chance to win a pair of 2-day passes for the festival. Listen to win at these times:

7:30 – 7:45am
11 – 11:45am
1:30 – 1:45pm
3 – 3:15pm
5:30 – 5:45pm

Two-day festival passes go on sale Friday, May 19th at 10AM. Click here to buy tickets.

Thrival Festival

