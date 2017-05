In case you missed it, an adorable baby was born on Mother’s Day.

This baby wasn’t your average Joe baby… his parents are huge Penguins fans, and decided to name him after Phil Kessel.

No his name isn’t Phil. It’s Kessel.

Baby Kessel named after Penguins right winger Phil Kessel https://t.co/p4Pmxksqk0 pic.twitter.com/VpcLfVg1ne — WTAE-TV Pittsburgh (@WTAE) May 17, 2017

This morning Bubba and Melanie talked to the Mother of Kessel, Nicole, and the way she described the delivery room sounded as intense as a Pens playoff game!

What do you think of the name Kessel?