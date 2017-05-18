Nick Carter, Aaron Carter’s Father Has Passed Away at Age 65

It’s been a tough week for the Carter boys and the entire Carter family.
Yesterday, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter tweeted out the news that his father, Robert, had passed away at the age of 65.
His younger brother and fellow singer, Aaron Carter also shared the news on his Twitter account along with the last picture he said he ever took with his dad.
Aaron also shared this throwback pic of himself with both of his parents shortly after and posted yet another photo of him and his dad on Instagram:
Nick later asked that the fans respect their privacy during this difficult time for their family.
Thoughts and prayers going out to the Carter family today.