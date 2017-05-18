Nick Carter, Aaron Carter’s Father Has Passed Away at Age 65

It’s been a tough week for the Carter boys and the entire Carter family.

Yesterday, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter tweeted out the news that his father, Robert, had passed away at the age of 65.

I am heartbroken to share the news that our father, Robert, passed away last night… — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) May 17, 2017

His younger brother and fellow singer, Aaron Carter also shared the news on his Twitter account along with the last picture he said he ever took with his dad.

My heart is Completly shattered I'm in shock and I loved my dad so much. #RIP DADDY I Love You. This is the last pic I have my dad 😭 pic.twitter.com/Lp5AsXML1T — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) May 17, 2017

Aaron also shared this throwback pic of himself with both of his parents shortly after and posted yet another photo of him and his dad on Instagram:

I'm gonna miss you forever poppa smurf you were the coolest man ever. And super good looking pops! I'm really messed up right now 😪 pic.twitter.com/XqhOyQM0Ld — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) May 17, 2017

My heart is broken, We are so hurt we lost you poppa way too soon. You were never human to me, you were always my real life super hero 😪 #BobCarter #RIP #MyDaddy A post shared by Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) on May 17, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

Nick later asked that the fans respect their privacy during this difficult time for their family.

Thoughts and prayers going out to the Carter family today.