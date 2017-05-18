What Went Wrong With Sam And Allison?

May 18, 2017 9:05 AM By Melanie Taylor
Sam met Allison on Match and then they became social media friends.  They also both realized they had some mutual friends via Facebook etc.

So, they decided to meet at Mad Mex in the North Hills.  Sam is new to Pittsburgh; he’s been here about a year.  He said the first date went great – fun, no pressure, good and it ended well.

Sam never heard from her again!  He said that all went well and we asked him the usual questions to see if he messed up anything on his end.  He claims no!

Here is what Allison said about the date with Sam and WHAT WENT WRONG!

