Kids are awesome. They just are. They always know how to make us laugh, and this one gets me.

Maddie was in the car with her family getting her groove on to Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk,” and YouTube user Ethan Tran took advantage of the moment. He posted the video last Saturday, and it didn’t take long for it to get millions of views.

Her rhythm is impressive! Maddie puts her arms up to wait for the beat to drop and magic happens. She’s too adorable.

Check it out for yourself: