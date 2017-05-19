Is Katy Perry’s ‘Swish Swish’ about Taylor Swift?

May 19, 2017 2:09 PM
Filed Under: Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift

By Abby Hassler

“So keep calm, honey, I’ma stick around/ For more than a minute, get used to it/ Funny my name keeps comin’ outcho mouth/ Cause I stay winning,” Katy Perry sings in her latest single, “Swish Swish,” off her upcoming album, Witness.

Social media is already ablaze with fan theories about how Perry’s new track is a direct diss track for Taylor Swift. “Swish Swish” features a killer collaboration with Nicki Minaj, who also has had her own public disagreement with Swift in 2015.

“Your game is tired/ You should retire/ You’re ’bout cute as/ An old coupon expired/ And karma’s not a liar/ She keeps receipts,” Perry sings, perhaps alluding to Swift.

Related: Katy Perry Surprises Museum Goers with Her Creepy Floating Head

Minaj comes in with full force in her verse, rapping, “Don’t be tryna double back/ I already despise you/ All that fake love you showin’/Couldn’t even disguise you … I only f— with Queens, so I’m makin’ hits with Katy.”

A flurry of late-night tweets from Swift squad member Ruby Rose made it clear she thinks the song is aimed at Swift.

“‘Purposeful poop’ to ‘bomb a petit’ to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make ‘Wit..I mean ‘fetch’ happen. … I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer.”

Rose did acknowledge that Nicki’s verse was solid. “Not gonna lie Nicki is great on it and basically the only part that doesn’t sound a mess,” she wrote.

She concluded later, writing, “I’ve always stood up for the people I love and against things I think are cheap or mean spirited. That’s not new. You have to follow your ❤️”

Listen to “Swish Swish” below and check out Rose’s tweets.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 100.7 Star

eat. drink. SUMMERTempt your taste buds this summer with eat.drink.SUMMER Friday, August, 18 at the Lodge at North Park from 6-9PM!
100+ Things to Do
Download Now

Listen Live