Miley Cyrus Says Katy Perry’s ‘I Kissed A Girl’ is about Her

By Abby Hassler

Miley Cyrus has thrown fans for a loop about the ongoing debate about what woman inspired Katy Perry to pen her famous 2008 “I Kissed a Girl” track.

Perry recently told attendees at the Human Rights Campaign Los Angeles Gala she created the song based on her own sexual experiences as a young woman. Despite this, in a recent interview, Cyrus claims the song is about her.

“Katy Perry, she’s been my friend for a long time. We were actually just realizing that next year we’ll have been friends for 10 years. I think that’s my friend that I’ve known the longest. When she came out with ‘I Kissed a Girl,’ I was doing the Hannah Montana movie, and I heard her on the radio. They said, ‘Who’d you write that about?’ And she said me!”