Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Announces ‘Johnson Hanks 2020’ Presidential Run on SNL

I’m keeping an open-mind with this idea!

Dwayne Johnson hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend (5/20) for his fifth time, which puts him in the five-timers club. Alec Baldwin, who holds the record for most times hosting with seventeen, welcomed The Rock into the club.

During his opening monologue, things got pretty interesting, I would say!

Dwayne Johnson announced a presidential run for 2020 with Tom Hanks as his running mate.

“A lot of people have been telling me lately that I should run for President of the United States,” Johnson said. “And I gotta tell you, it’s very flattering, but tonight, I wanna put this for rest and just say once and for all – I’m in.”

Johnson added, “Starting tonight, I am running for the President of the United States.”

WHHHHAAAATTTT??

The best part about this is we have NO IDEA if they’re being serious or not.

I guess all we can do is wait and see!

Watch Dwayne Johnson’s opening monologue HERE: