Lady Gaga’s Longtime Friend Loses Battle With Cancer

Sonja Durham and Lady Gaga had a longtime friendship and this past Friday, Sonja lost her longtime battle with Stage IV cancer.
Gaga has been very open about Sonja and her battle, dedicating performances to her and even wrote the song “Grigio Girls” about their friendship
After her friend’s passing, Lady Gaga posted a long and emotional tribute alongside a photo on her Instagram:
Watching one of my best friends in the world show unfathomable courage, strength, and positivity while battling cancer has really changed my life. Thank you Sonja for inspiring me and all of us everyday with your joy. I love you so much it brings tears to my eyes just to think of all the years we've spent together backstage running the show, taking care of each other. You are one of a kind. I'm so proud of you. And you and Andre, your unbreakable beautiful love is what life is all about. You can see it in this photo. Wanted to share this with the world and show them what true beauty looks like. ❤#grigiogirls #sonjadurham @sonjad7777 I love you girl. I love you so much.
She also posted this caption-less photo of the two of them together:
Rest in Peace, Sonja.