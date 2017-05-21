Lady Gaga’s Longtime Friend Loses Battle With Cancer

Sonja Durham and Lady Gaga had a longtime friendship and this past Friday, Sonja lost her longtime battle with Stage IV cancer.

Gaga has been very open about Sonja and her battle, dedicating performances to her and even wrote the song “Grigio Girls” about their friendship

After her friend’s passing, Lady Gaga posted a long and emotional tribute alongside a photo on her Instagram:

She also posted this caption-less photo of the two of them together:

Rest in Peace, Sonja.