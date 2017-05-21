Lady Gaga’s Longtime Friend Loses Battle With Cancer

May 21, 2017 1:26 PM By Katie Zak
Filed Under: cancer, friend, Instagram, Lady Gaga, Passing, Sonja

Sonja Durham and Lady Gaga had a longtime friendship and this past Friday, Sonja lost her longtime battle with Stage IV cancer.

Gaga has been very open about Sonja and her battle, dedicating performances to her and even wrote the song “Grigio Girls” about their friendship

After her friend’s passing, Lady Gaga posted a long and emotional tribute alongside a photo on her Instagram:

She also posted this caption-less photo of the two of them together:

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on

 

Rest in Peace, Sonja.

More from Katie Zak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 Star

eat. drink. SUMMERTempt your taste buds this summer with eat.drink.SUMMER Friday, August, 18 at the Lodge at North Park from 6-9PM!
100+ Things to Do
Download Now

Listen Live