Win Katy Perry Tickets

May 21, 2017 7:48 PM
Filed Under: Katy Perry

100.7 Star welcomes Katy Perry’s “WITNESS: The Tour” to PPG Paints Arena on Friday, September 22nd. Tickets go on sale Monday, May 22nd at 10am.

Listen to 100.7 Star all week (May 22 – 26) for your chance to win a digital download of Katy Perry’s “WITNESS.”

Everyone who wins the album is qualified to play “100.7 Star Witness” on Bubba Show on Tuesday, May 30 at 8:05am. It is a game in which the listeners will have to figure out which 100.7 Star personality stole the Katy Perry tickets. (Winners will be selected randomly and called in advance.)

Listen to win at these times, M-F:

9:15 – 9:30am
11:30-11:45am
1:30 – 1:45pm
3 – 3:15pm
5:30 – 5:45pm

