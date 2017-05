I am still crying…nothing to see here…

Last night, Celine Dion did the most PERFECT tribute to Titanic’s 20th Anniversary at the Billboard Music Awards in Vegas.

Seriously, I still have the chills.

It was emotional, deep, and the picture montage of Titanic behind her? Just twist that knife in my heart a little harder why don’t ya!

Celine, you are a goddess. Congratulations on such an epic night.