Nicki Minaj Helps Provide Clean Water to Village in India

By Abby Hassler

When she’s not killing it during her 2017 Billboard Music Awards performance or offering financial help for students struggling with loan payments, Nicki Minaj is supporting a rural village in India get access to clean drinking water.

In two recent posts on social media, the “No Frauds” rapper revealed she has been financially helping out a village in India for the past two years. According to the post, her contributions have allowed the town to build a computer center, a tailoring institute, a reading program and two wells.

“We complain about the most ridiculous little things when some ppl don’t even have clean water,” she wrote. “Blessings to India. Our work is far from done. I’ll tell you guys more about my charity work in the near future in case you’d like to be a part of it. Love🙏🏽”

The second image shows women praying, while Minaj wrote the caption, “I’m so proud of our sisters in India. God is so good. Their desire was to have water wells & places where they can worship, places where they can learn technology, computers, reading, etc. We’re just getting started. These women are us and we are them!”

Check out the posts below.