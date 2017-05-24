Honor Student Not Allowed To Graduate For Wearing ‘Revealing’ Shirt (VIDEO)

May 24, 2017 12:43 PM By Kelly

Excuse me?

This is Summer! She is a senior in high school, on the honor roll, and has multiple scholarships. Well, she DID until her school principal decided to suspend her for 2 weeks and not let her graduate because she went against the dress code (showing collarbones is illegal, obviously).

Now before you go all ‘this is the school’s rules- she should have followed them’…she was asked to put on a jacket, she did, and when that wasn’t good enough for the principal, once of the security guards said ‘come to the control room to change your outfit or we will ARREST you’.

This is almost too bonkers to handle. This girl worked for 4 years to get a 4.4 GPA and she isn’t allowed to walk across that stage because her shoulders were exposed. Can we all agree this could have been handled another way?!

What do you think?

More from Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 Star

eat. drink. SUMMERTempt your taste buds this summer with eat.drink.SUMMER Friday, August, 18 at the Lodge at North Park from 6-9PM!
100+ Things to Do
Download Now

Listen Live