Behind The Scenes Of Beauty And The Beast: CGI Animation

May 25, 2017 12:53 PM By Kelly
Filed Under: Beauty And The Beast, Disney

BEWARE: You can’t unsee what your about to watch.

Dan Stevens, as if I didn’t have enough respect for you before– WELL DONE, SIR!

There was such an immense amount of skill and acting that went into playing The Beast…I don’t think any of us truly could grasp it before this little video.

And let’s talk about our girl Emma, acting like a beast was with her the whole time when it was Dan in a puffy grey suit on stilts? Ya, OSCAR worthy performance, girlfriend.

Watching this makes me want to go back and appreciate the film EVEN MORE. Whose in?!

More from Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 Star

eat. drink. SUMMERTempt your taste buds this summer with eat.drink.SUMMER Friday, August, 18 at the Lodge at North Park from 6-9PM!
100+ Things to Do
Download Now

Listen Live