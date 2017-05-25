Behind The Scenes Of Beauty And The Beast: CGI Animation

BEWARE: You can’t unsee what your about to watch.

Dan Stevens, as if I didn’t have enough respect for you before– WELL DONE, SIR!

There was such an immense amount of skill and acting that went into playing The Beast…I don’t think any of us truly could grasp it before this little video.

And let’s talk about our girl Emma, acting like a beast was with her the whole time when it was Dan in a puffy grey suit on stilts? Ya, OSCAR worthy performance, girlfriend.

Watching this makes me want to go back and appreciate the film EVEN MORE. Whose in?!