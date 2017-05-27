Join the 100.7 Star 7 Springs Takeover

May 27, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: 7 Springs

We’re taking over 7 Springs and we want your to join us.

Listen all weekend for your chance to win an invitation to our 7 Springs Takeover along with a case of Mike’s Hard Variety Pack!

Your invite gets you:

  • A room at 7 Springs the night of Monday, June 12
  • 2 all-day activity bracelets to do things like the alpine slide, summer tubing, bowling, rock climbing and tons more!
  • We will also have scheduled Alpine Tower (like an obstacle course) and Summer Tubing times
  • A case of Mike’s Hard Lemonade Variety Pack

Oh, and the best part… YOU GET TO DO IT ALL WITH BUBBA, MELANIE, ELISTA and KELLY!

Listen to win at these times all weekend:

Saturday
10 – 10:15am
12 – 12:15pm
1 – 1:15pm
2:30 – 2:45pm
5:30 – 5:45pm

Sunday
11:30 – 11:45am
12 – 12:15pm
2:15 – 2:30pm
4 – 4:15pm
5 – 5:15pm

*Must be 21 or older to win.

Click here to learn more about 7 Springs.

Comments

