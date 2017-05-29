Chris Pratt, John Krasinski Want You To Take the #MurphChallenge

May 29, 2017 12:06 PM By Katie Zak
memorial day, Murph Challenge

This may be the closest we ever get to a “Parks and Recreation” and “The Office” collaboration, but it’s for a great cause on this Memorial Day holiday.

Chris Pratt and John Krasinski each posted a video to their Instagram accounts this morning urging their followers to accept the #MurphChallenge, a rigorous workout to honor fallen Navy Seal Michael Murphy.

The challenge requires a one mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air-squats, and another one mile run to finish. Following the completion of the challenge, you can go online with your time to see how you stack up against others who have completed the workout.

Everyone who finishes can also purchase a #MurphChallenge t-shirt, which the guys said they will post photos of soon.

