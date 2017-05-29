Chris Pratt, John Krasinski Want You To Take the #MurphChallenge

This may be the closest we ever get to a “Parks and Recreation” and “The Office” collaboration, but it’s for a great cause on this Memorial Day holiday.

Chris Pratt and John Krasinski each posted a video to their Instagram accounts this morning urging their followers to accept the #MurphChallenge, a rigorous workout to honor fallen Navy Seal Michael Murphy.

#memorialday #murphchallenge @johnkrasinski 1 mile 100 pull-ups 200 push-ups 300 air-squats 1 mile Do it for time. Check out the challenge and get your shirt at https://www.forged.com/ Thank you to all fallen heroes and their families. Today we remember and honor you. A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on May 29, 2017 at 3:58am PDT

Today we remember and honor each and every one of the brave men and women who gave their lives for us. #memorialday #murphchallenge @prattprattpratt A post shared by John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) on May 29, 2017 at 5:42am PDT

The challenge requires a one mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air-squats, and another one mile run to finish. Following the completion of the challenge, you can go online with your time to see how you stack up against others who have completed the workout.

Everyone who finishes can also purchase a #MurphChallenge t-shirt, which the guys said they will post photos of soon.