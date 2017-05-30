Bleachers Announce Fall Tour Dates

May 30, 2017 4:44 PM
Filed Under: bleachers

Bleachers have announced a run of headlining tour dates for the fall.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale this Friday, June 2 at 10:00 am local time, the group’s sophomore album Gone Now drops the same day.

Bleachers already have a full slate of live shows planned for summer, including numerous festival appearances.

Check out their full tour itinerary below.

6/2 New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball
6/13 Richmond, VA @ The National
6/14 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
6/16 Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
6/18 Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
6/20 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
6/21 Rochester, NY @ Anthology
6/23 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
6/24 Toronto, ON @ NXNE
6/25 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
6/27 Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Center
6/28 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
6/30 Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Live!
7/1 Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
7/2 Minneapolis, MN @ Go Fest
9/12 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
9/13 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
9/15 Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
9/16 St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
9/17 Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
9/19 Austin, TX @ Emo’s
9/20 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
9/22 Phoenix, AZ @ ALT AZ Dia De Los ALT
9/26 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
9/27 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

