It’s Official, Fergie Has Left ‘The Black Eyed Peas’

Well, that’s a bummer…

Fergie Leaves Black Eyed Peas and Taboo Isn’t Feeling It https://t.co/BdAU4YuZ1I pic.twitter.com/dDrDNrBuf8 — Donna Henderson (@DonnaaHenderson) May 27, 2017

Looks like there is some drama in the ‘Peas’ department. Fergie has left Black Eyed Peas following rumors that she has started her own company under the record label, BMG.

Taboo unfollowed her on social media (in 2017- this means ‘I hate you’, FYI) and posted a pic of him and the remaining bandmates…guessing it’s an ode to ‘we will be JUST fine without ya!’.

Either way, Fergie will always be BEP to me. Her new album ‘Duchess’ is out this summer sometime, let’s see how our girl stands alone.