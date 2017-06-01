What Went Wrong With Michael & Heather

So, Michael met Heather at the Commoner downtown back in November of 2016. They began texting and he wanted to take her on a first date there (since they met there) late November near Thanksgiving.

He said the date went REALLY great and sort of came off in the first couple of minutes talking to him as being “braggy.” But, Bubba Show didn’t want to judge him before we heard why Heather blew him off and hasn’t responded to him since LAST November!

Finally she agreed to come on Bubba Show to tell us what she thought about the date and why she never called him back.

A loft. A Mercedes. How to treat a woman. These are all things you will hear with What Went Wrong.