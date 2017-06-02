Burgh Bucket List 2017

Summer is well under way and it’s time for you to start checking things off your ‘Burgh Bucket List’ for 2017!

Listen all week for your chance to win one of our awesome Pittsburgh prizes:

• Pair of tickets aboard a Gateway Clipper Sightseeing Cruise

• Pair of tickets aboard Gateway Clipper’s Mexican Fiesta Dinner Cruise on June 14

• Pair of Seven Springs All-Day Activity Bracelets

• A case of I.C.Light Mango (must be 21 or older to win)

• A pair of tickets to Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers on July 17 at 7:05pm

• A 4-pack of one-hour passes with rental to The Battleground airsoft arena

• A 4-pack of tickets to Big Butler Fair at Butler Fairground June 30 – July 8