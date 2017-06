As if Baby Groot wasn’t cute enough, Disney had to go and turn him into a snack that’s almost too adorable to eat (almost).

The brand new “Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT” ride in Disneyland California re-opened this past weekend (the former “Tower of Terror” ride) and the park is celebrating with some culinary cuteness:

so i ate this entire groot bread that's supposed to feed 12 by myself and i signed up for the gym today to counter act it. pic.twitter.com/QNnPMSvhTR — chismosa (@TheMightyDrea) May 31, 2017

We all took turns with the groot bread pic.twitter.com/BkXsvr28rc — Jean Nguyen (@jeaannguyen) May 30, 2017

This new tasty treat comes in regular sourdough and jalapeƱo cheddar flavors and it’s so cute, I literally want to eat it up.

Time to book some flights to California…